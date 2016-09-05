Contact Us
Artie Lange Crashing Fired Judd Apatow HBO
HBO
[

Artie Lange Says He Was Fired From ‘Crashing,’ HBO and Apatow Deny

By Kevin Fitzpatrick 5 hours ago | ScreenCrush

Over the weekend, we learned that Crashing star and comedian Artie Lange questioned his job prospects after a recent drug arrest. Now, Lange claims that HBO officially fired him from the Pete Holmes comedy, though both network reps and producer Judd Apatow curiously deny it.

Read More

Category: Entertainment News, Television Tags: ,
Lucasfilm
Lucasfilm
[

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Will Not Be Changed Due to Carrie Fisher’s Death

By Emma Stefansky 5 hours ago | ScreenCrush

Though it felt kind of wrong, when Carrie Fisher died in December a lot of us wondered how the Star Wars movies would weather her loss. Had she finished shooting all her scenes? (She had, at least for Episode 8.) How integral to the plot of Episodes 8 and 9 was Leia going to be? Would the story need to be changed to accommodate for her absence? Some wondered if her likeness would be Tarkin’d onto a body stand-in for the final movie, which felt wrong even to think about. (It’s not happening, thankfully.) Lucasfilm has a lot to consider after losing one of its biggest stars, but it sounds like none of The Last Jedi is going to be changed because of her death.

Read More

Category: Entertainment News, Movies Tags:
James Franco Seth Rogen Hulu 90s Teen
Sony Pictures / Rachel Murray, Getty Images
[

Franco and Rogen Developing Hulu ‘90s Teen Drama With Kelly Oxford

By Kevin Fitzpatrick 6 hours ago | ScreenCrush

Well, if James Franco and Seth Rogen couldn’t make an ‘80s teen series work out, they might have better luck in the ‘90s. We’ll find out, as the Pineapple Express pair are teaming with Hulu and screenwriter/media personality Kelly Oxford for a new ‘90s teen drama.

Read More

Category: Entertainment News, Television Tags: , ,

Welcome back to K945 Krewe

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to K945 Krewe

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://k945.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to K945 Krewe

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for K945 Krewe

Register Now

Sign up for K945 Krewe quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive K945 Krewe contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

K945, The Hit Music Channel